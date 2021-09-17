Watch
Sports

Actions

Casey Mize expected to start for Tigers against Rays

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Gary Landers/AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize (12) throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Casey Mize Tigers Reds Baseball
Posted at 4:20 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 16:20:59-04

Detroit Tigers (70-77, third in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (91-56, first in the AL East)
St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (7-8, 3.66 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) Rays: Luis Patino (4-3, 4.62 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Detroit will square off on Friday.

The Rays are 46-26 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay’s lineup has 205 home runs this season, Brandon Lowe leads the club with 34 homers.

The Tigers have gone 31-41 away from home. Detroit has slugged .402 this season. Jeimer Candelario leads the team with a mark of .450.

The Rays won the last meeting 5-2. Dietrich Enns notched his second victory and Mike Zunino went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Tyler Alexander registered his third loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena leads the Rays with 130 hits and has 64 RBIs.

Candelario leads the Tigers with 58 extra base hits and 62 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .246 batting average, 5.18 ERA, outscored by two runs

Tigers: 6-4, .228 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Rays: Matt Wisler: (finger), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Shane McClanahan: (back), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (hip), Wander Franco: (hamstring).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: (covid-19), Rony Garcia: (knee), Miguel Del Pozo: (covid-19), Jose Cisnero: (elbow), Matthew Boyd: (elbow), Jake Rogers: (arm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!