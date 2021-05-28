Watch
Casey Mize scheduled to start for Tigers against Gerrit Cole, Yankees

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Carlos Osorio/AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 3:56 PM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 15:56:19-04

New York Yankees (29-21, third in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (19-31, fifth in the AL Central)
Detroit; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (6-2, 1.81 ERA, .80 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) Tigers: Casey Mize (3-3, 3.42 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +203, Yankees -243; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Aaron Judge and the Yankees will take on the Tigers Friday.

The Tigers are 10-15 on their home turf. The Detroit offense has compiled a .225 batting average as a team this season, Jeimer Candelario leads the team with a mark of .276.

The Yankees are 14-10 on the road. New York has slugged .378 this season. Aaron Judge leads the club with a .571 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The Yankees won the last meeting 2-0. Corey Kluber earned his second victory and Kyle Higashioka went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for New York. Jose Urena registered his fourth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Grossman leads the Tigers with 16 extra base hits and is batting .247.

Judge leads the Yankees with 49 hits and is batting .301.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .237 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Yankees: 7-3, .251 batting average, 2.44 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jose Urena: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Wilson Ramos: (spine), Grayson Greiner: (left hamstring).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Darren O’Day: (right rotator cuff), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Ryan LaMarre: (hamstring), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Luke Voit: (oblique), Giancarlo Stanton: (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

