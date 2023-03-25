Cass Tech beats Muskegon to win first state title

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Muskegon took a 47-46 lead with 1:48 to play in the third quarter of the division one state championships game against Cass Tech, but went the next 7:06 without a field goal and fell to the Technicians 78-63.

The Big Reds started the game with cold shooting as well, falling behind 14-4 in the first quarter before rallying to cut the deficit to just 3 (14-11) after eight minutes.

Muskegon made just 2 of the first 12 three points shots it attempted in the first 16 minutes and was 5-18 (27.8%) in the first half from deep.

The Big Reds trailed 41-31 at the break before made six of 10 shots in the third quarter, including 4 from behind the arc to take a brief 47-46 lead before Cass Tech scored the final four points of the quarter to lead 50-47 after three.

Cass Tech got 19 points each from sophomore Darius Acuff and senior Travon Cooper, Kenneth Robertson scored 15.

Jordan Briggs led the Big Reds with 19 points, David Day III scored 15 and Anthony Sydnor III had 13.

“When I knocked down that shot I kinda got some momentum but then we took the lead and we were going but unfortunately we let it slip away and they closed in on us in the fourth quarter,” said senior guard Jordan Briggs.

“When we look back we’ll for sure be proud. We accomplished so much in this year and hopefully my guys next year will be back and have learned a lot from us and will continue to make a big run next year,” said David Day III.

Muskegon finishes the season at 26-3.

“Words can’t describe how much these kids mean to me and this program. I was going to be sad either way, probably would’ve seen tears no matter what because it’s like watching your kids leave home. We’ve been around each other for so long, through a lot of ups and down. These kids are what I would describe as perfect student-athletes,” said Keith Guy.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

