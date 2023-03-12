Watch Now
Catholic Central tops Brighton for fourth straight hockey state title

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — Catholic Central topped Brighton to win the program's fourth straight hockey state title. The Shamrocks won the Division 1 state championship, 3-0. They never allowed a goal during the entire postseason.

