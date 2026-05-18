Cavaliers dominate Detroit Pistons in game 7, eliminating Detroit from playoffs

The Cleveland Cavaliers dominated the Detroit Pistons 125-94 on Sunday night in game seven of the Eastern Conference semifinals, eliminating Detroit from the playoffs.

After Detroit blew a lead with a couple of minutes left in game five, and then beat Cleveland on the road in game six, the Pistons fell flat and looked tired in game seven as the Cavaliers dominated every aspect of the game.

The Pistons were the top seed in the Eastern Conference after a 60-win season; however, both of their playoff series went to seven games.

After going down 3-1 to the Orlando Magic in the first round, Detroit came back to win three straight games and advance to the semifinals.

Detroit took the first two games of the second round before losing three straight to the Cavs and then game seven.