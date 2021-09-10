Watch
CBS, Nickelodeon will team up again for NFL Wild Card playoff game

Tyler Kaufman/AP
Nickelodeon commentators are seen during an NFL wild-card playoff football between the New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in New Orleans. The Saints defeated the Bears 21-9. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Posted at 5:52 PM, Sep 10, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — CBS Sports will once again team with Nickelodeon to do a kids-focused broadcast during the first weekend of the NFL playoffs.

The game will air Jan. 16 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Last season’s broadcast of the New Orleans Saints’ 21-9 victory over the Chicago Bears was the most-watched game of wild-card weekend, averaging 30.65 million viewers on CBS and Nickelodeon.

Nickelodeon averaged 2.06 million viewers during the game, which was the network’s most-watched program in four years. The broadcast also won two Sports Emmy Awards for outstanding playoff coverage and outstanding live graphic design.

Nickelodeon will also air a new weekly half-hour NFL show on Wednesday’s during the season called “NFL Slimetime”

