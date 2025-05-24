Cecconi goes 6 strong innings and Guardians beat Tigers to hand Jobe his first career loss

DETROIT (AP) — Slade Cecconi gave up a run and five hits over six innings, José Ramírez tripled and scored in a two-run first inning and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Detroit Tigers 3-1 on Friday night.

Steven Kwan had three hits and an RBI for Cleveland.

Cecconi (1-1) struck out six and allowed two walks in his second start of the season. Hunter Gaddis followed with two scoreless innings and Emmanuel Clase pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 10th save.

Jackson Jobe (4-1) gave up two runs on four hits and two walks in five innings to take his first career loss. The Tigers won his first eight starts — the longest streak to start a career in franchise history.

Kwan led off the game with a double and Ramírez hit a triple over the head of Javier Báez in center field for a 1-0 lead before Carlos Santana added a two-out RBI single for a 2-0 lead.

The Guardians held the Tigers scoreless for the first 14 1/3 innings of the series, but Spencer Torkelson broke the streak with his 13th homer in the sixth inning.

Bo Naylor led off the ninth with a triple and Kwan made it 3-1 with an RBI single.

Key moment

The Tigers had runners on the corners with one out in the fourth inning, but Cecconi got Andy Ibáñez to fly out to shallow center before Akil Baddoo grounded out.

Key stat

Jobe was the fifth starter in 44 years whose team won his first eight starts, going back to the Dodgers' Fernando Valenzuela in 1981. The most recent was Roy Oswalt in 2001. The last pitcher with nine is Whitey Ford, who holds the major league record with 22.

Up next

Guardians RHP Luis Ortiz (2-5, 4.66 ERA) is expected to face Detroit RHP Casey Mize (6-1, 2.53), who would be returning from a hamstring strain, on Saturday.

