Central Michigan coach Jim McElwain to retire at the end of this season

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Central Michigan football coach Jim McElwain will retire following this season, his sixth year with the Mid-American Conference program.

The former Florida and Colorado State coach made the announcement Wednesday with a 33-35 record at Central Michigan. He was a coach of the year in three conferences and has a career record of 77-63.

After leading the Chippewas (4-7, 2-5 MAC) in their season finale Nov. 30 at Northern Illinois, McElwain will become a special assistant to the athletic director.

Central Michigan hired him in 2018 after he worked as Jim Harbaugh's receivers coach at Michigan. McElwain replaced John Bonamego, who was 1-11 in his fourth and final season at Central Michigan.

McElwain was 8-6 in his first season at Central Michigan, earning a spot in the first of two bowl games with the program. He won nine games in 2021, including the Sun Bowl, before losing an average of seven-plus games over the next three seasons.

McElwain was the Southeastern Conference coach of the year in 2015, his first season at Florida, and agreed to a buyout with a 22-12 overall record in two-plus seasons with the Gators.

