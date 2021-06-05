Watch
Central Michigan eliminates Michigan in NCAA baseball regional

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Emilee Chinn/AP
FILE -- In this file photo from Friday, March 26, 2021, Jordan Patty (6) of the Central Michigan Chippewas is seen during an NCAA baseball game against the Ohio Bobcats in Athens, Ohio. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
Posted at 4:27 PM, Jun 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-05 16:27:01-04

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Garrett Navarra and Griffin Lockwood-Powell homered, Jordan Patty gave up one run in 7 2/3 innings, and Central Michigan beat Michigan 8-2 in a South Bend Regional elimination game on Saturday.

Patty (9-2) gave up a solo home run to Michigan’s Tito Flores in the first inning and kept the Wolverines scoreless into the eighth. Grant Frazer gave up one run — a solo homer to Jimmy Obertop in the ninth — in 1 1/3 innings of relief for the No. 4 regional seed Chippewas (41-17).

Central Michigan scored two runs each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Navarra hit a two-run home run in the fourth and Lockwood-Powell hit a two-run home run in the sixth. The Chippewas scored on a wild pitch and a based-loaded hit by pitch in the fifth.

Michigan starter Cameron Weston (7-4) picked up the loss for the third-seeded Wolverines (27-19).

