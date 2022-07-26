Watch Now
Central Michigan football coach hospitalized after suffering seizure

Posted at 9:52 PM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 22:03:09-04

MT. PLEASANT (WXYZ) — Central Michigan head football coach Jim McElwain has been hospitalized after suffering a seizure this weekend, he said in a statement Monday evening.

McElwain said in the statement that because doctors would like him to stay in the hospital for a few days, he won't be able to participate in MAC Media Day.

MAC Media Day is set to happen on Tuesday, July 26, at the House of Blues in Cleveland, Ohio, from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

