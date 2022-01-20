Central Michigan Football to take on Miami Hurricanes in 2026

(WXYZ) — Central Michigan Football will head to Florida in 2026 to take on Miami, the university announced on Friday.

The Chippewas will take on the Hurricanes on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026 at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

"We remain focused on playing in areas of the country that have strong CMU connections, whether it is through alumni development or recruiting future student-athletes," CMU Athletic Director Amy Folan said in a statement. "This is also an opportunity for our program to play in one of the best venues in the world, a place that has hosted the Super Bowl and other marquee events."

This will be the second meeting between the two teams. In 2019, the Hurricanes beat the Chippewas 17-12.