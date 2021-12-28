Watch
Sports

Actions

Central Michigan now playing in Sun Bowl as Boise State's COVID issues leads to Arizona Bowl's cancellation

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Colin E. Braley/AP
Central Michigan's Kalil Pimpleton during a NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Kalil Pimpleton Central Michigan Missouri Football
Posted at 10:35 PM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 22:39:17-05

Central Michigan is changing bowl plans.

The Chippewas (8-4) are heading from the Arizona Bowl to the Sun Bowl to play Washington State (7-5).

Boise State had COVID issues on its roster, forcing the program to exit the Arizona Bowl. The MAC granted Central Michigan's release from the Arizona Bowl to head to El Paso for the Sun Bowl, where CMU will take home a bigger pay day. The Chippewas negotiated a payout from the Sun Bowl. Miami (FL) was set to receive $2.3 million from the bowl, compared to the $175,000 the Chippewas were set to receive from the Arizona Bowl.

Miami pulled out of the Sun Bowl because of COVID issues. The Arizona Bowl is the fourth bowl cancelled this season.

The Sun Bowl is Friday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!