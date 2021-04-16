Central Michigan's Micaela Kelly selected in WNBA Draft second round

(WXYZ) -- Central Michigan guard Micaela Kelly was selected by the Connecticut Sun in the second round of the WNBA draft Thursday night.

🗣LET'S GOOO‼️



Twin is officially LEAGUE BOUND as she becomes the second #WNBA Draft pick in school history!



So proud of you Twin❤️💛.#FireUpChips 🔥⬆️🏀 || #WNBA ||@MicaelaKelly313 pic.twitter.com/XnE5lIr5d7 — Central Michigan WBB (@CMUWBBall) April 16, 2021

Kelly was a first-team all-MAC selection in 2021, helping the Chippewas win the MAC Tournament Championship and earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Kelly is the first Central Michigan player selected in the WNBA draft since Crystal Bradford in 2015.