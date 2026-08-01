Changes made to Rocket Classic Sunday tee times due to predicted rain and storms

(WXYZ) — Rain and storms that are expected across metro Detroit late Saturday and into Sunday have forced tee time changes for the final round of the Rocket Classic.

According to the PGA Tour, tee times for the final round of the tournament will run from approximately 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. in groups of three from hole Nos. 1 and 10.

On Saturday, there were tee times in groups of two off No. 1 from around 7:45 a.m. to 1:50 p.m.

You can watch WXYZ's final Teeing It Up in the D special from Detroit Golf Club at 8 a.m. on Sunday on Channel 7.