Channel 7 to air Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros Wild Card playoff games

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers are back in the playoffs for the first time in a decade, and you can watch their Wild Card games on Channel 7!

The Tigers will face the Houston Astros in the American League Wild Card, with games kicking off Tuesday. Channel 7 will broadcast the first two games, and the third if necessary.

Detroit will need to win two of three games, all on the road in Houston, to move on to the American League Divisional Series where they would face the Cleveland Guardians.

Below is the schedule:



Tuesday, Oct. 1 - Astros vs. Tigers, 2:32 p.m. on Channel 7

Wednesday, Oct. 2 - Astros vs. Tigers, 2:32 p.m. on Channel 7

Thursday, Oct. 3 - Astros vs. Tigers, 2:32 p.m. on Channel 7 (if necessary)

VIDEOS BELOW OF THE DETROIT TIGERS PLAYOFF CLINCHING GAME

Spencer Torkelson talks about Detroit Tigers advancing to playoffs

The sounds of a playoff celebration: go on the field and clubhouse with the Tigers