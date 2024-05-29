Watch Now
Charges against top golfer Scottie Scheffler will be dropped after arrest outside PGA Championship

FILE - Scottie Scheffler speaks during a news conference after the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. The Kentucky police officer who arrested top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler outside the PGA Championship is receiving “corrective action” for failing to have his body-worn camera activated when he approached the golfer's vehicle — an interaction that police said resulted in the officer being dragged to the ground, authorities said Thursday, May 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
Posted at 1:12 PM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 13:12:01-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Criminal charges against Scottie Scheffler will be dismissed, ending a legal saga that began with images of the world’s top male golfer being arrested and handcuffed in Louisville during the PGA Championship.

Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell, a local prosecutor, asked a judge Wednesday afternoon to drop the four charges against Scheffler. Scheffler was not required to be in the courtroom Wednesday.

Scheffler was charged with a felony for assaulting a police officer with his vehicle, along with three misdemeanors. Scheffler has said he simply misunderstood the commands coming from traffic officers.

