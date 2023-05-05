Watch Now
Charles Woodson says Michigan has proven it can be Big Ten's best, but that's a 'stepping stone'

Charles Woodson Brad Galli
Brandon Speagle
Posted at 11:04 PM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 23:04:40-04

(WXYZ) — Charles Woodson says Michigan has proven it can be the Big Ten's best, but that's only a "stepping stone" for the program he believes should win national championships. Watch his conversation with Brad Galli:

