Chelsea, Celtic & Manchester City playing friendly matches near Detroit this summer

(WXYZ) — While there haven't been any international soccer matches announced in Detroit this summer, there are some within just a few hours of the Motor City.

Chelsea Football Club announced its pre-season tour this summer, the third year in a row they'll be stateside.

On Saturday, July 27, Chelsea will take on Celtic at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. South Bend is just south of Michigan in Indiana and about three hours from Detroit.

Then, on Aug. 3, Chelsea will take on Manchester City at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, also about three hours from Detroit.