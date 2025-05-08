Chet Lemon, part of the 1984 Tigers World Series team, dies at 70

(WXYZ) — Chet Lemon, who was part of the 1984 World Series champion Detroit Tigers team, passed away at the age of 70, the team confirmed on Thursday.

Lemon had battled blood clots for several years and had been in declining health, according to the MLB.

"The Detroit Tigers join all of baseball in mourning the passing of Chet Lemon. While he was a World Series Champion and All-Star on the field, perhaps his biggest impact came off of it. That includes creating the Chet Lemon Foundation, and dedicating much of his post-playing career to youth baseball development. Our thoughts are with Chet’s family, friends and all those he coached, mentored and inspired," the Tigers said in a statement.

“Chet was the kindest of men and always had that great smile on his face. He was also a fierce competitor on the baseball field and a great teammate. I loved him like a brother," Lance Parrish said in a statement.

“I always believed my job as a pitcher was made easier when Chet was behind me in center. I’ll never forget his laughter and infectious smile. His athleticism on the field always stood out, but he was an even better teammate and friend," Dan Petry added in a statement.

“My heart goes out to Gigi and the family. Chet was a cherished teammate and friend. I’m so thankful for the time we spent together last summer when the 1984 team had its 40th reunion at Comerica Park. Today is a sad day or us. He will be dearly missed," Alan Trammell said in a statement.

Lemon joined the Detroit Tigers in 1982 and spent the rest of his career with the team through 1990. He appeared in the 1978, 79 and 1984 All Star games.