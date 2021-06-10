Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix returns to Belle Isle this weekend; here's what you need to know

(WXYZ) — The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear returns to Belle Isle this weekend after missing last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's a packed weekend of racing with three different series running throughout three days: The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, NTT IndyCar Series and the Indy Lights Series.

The NTT IndyCar Series will have two races for the Dual in Detroit: One on Saturday and one on Sunday, and so will the Indy Lights. The IMSA race will take place Saturday evening.

Tickets have been on sale, and limited tickets remain for both Saturday and Sunday. Free Prix Friday is sold out.

Below is the race schedule.

Saturday, June 12

Indy Lights Series – 12:10 p.m. to 1 p.m.

NTT IndyCar Series Dual I – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

IMSA Chevrolet Sports Car Classic – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 13

Indy Lights Series Race 2 – 10:35 a.m. to 11:25 a.m.

NTT IndyCar Series Dual II – 12:50 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Fans heading to Belle Isle will once again have to park off the island and take a shuttle which drops you off right at the gate.

The shuttle picks up at three spots around the Renaissance Center



South side of Atwater Street at St. Antoine Street Midway on St. Antoine Street between Franklin and Atwater Streets South side of Franklin Street near Rivard at the entrance to the River East Garage

For more information, visit DetroitGP.com.