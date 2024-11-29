Chicago Bears fire head coach Matt Eberflus after Thanksgiving loss to Lions

(WXYZ/AP) — The Chicago Bears reportedly fired head coach Matt Eberflus after poor clock management and a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Detroit Lions.

Multiple reports said that Eberflus was fired on Friday and offensive coordinator Thomas Brown takes over as the interim head coach.

Watch our report from Ford Field on Thursday in the video below

Lions extend win streak to 10 games, hold off Bears for 23-20 victory

The Bears could have celebrated a huge comeback and an upset win on Thursday.

Instead, poor clock management on their final drive ended their bid and extended their losing streak to six games after a 23-20 loss to the Detroit Lions.

The Bears drove into position for a tying field goal or winning touchdown, only to have a sack and questionable clock management end the game before they got a chance at either one.

The confusion started after Caleb Williams hit Keenan Allen for a 12-yard completion to the Lions 13 in the final minute.

That would have given the Bears plenty of time to try for the win before attempting the field goal, but guard Tevin Jenkins was called for illegal hands to the face, moving the ball back to the 35.

On second down, the Bears called a draw play for Williams, hoping he could get the first down and set up the field goal. However, backup tackle Larry Borom didn’t move as Za’Darius Smith came in unblocked to sack Williams for a 6-yard loss.

“It got loud, and I don’t think Larry heard the count,” Williams said. “Once I saw Za’Darius coming free, I didn’t want to risk trying to throw the ball away in case he got a chance to get his hands on it. I took the sack and tried to get everybody lined up for the final play.”

As Williams tried to get the play off, Bears coach Matt Eberflus didn’t call Chicago’s last timeout. He said he was conserving it to set up a field-goal attempt.

“The hope was we could re-rack the play, snap it with about 18 seconds left, throw it into field-goal range and call the timeout,” he said.

The clock, though, ran beyond 18 seconds and beyond Eberflus’ other benchmarks.

“Once it gets under 12, we can’t throw a pass to the sideline, and once it gets under seven, you have to throw the ball to the end zone,” he said. “At that point, if you call a timeout, it is to throw it to the end zone.”

When Williams realized no timeout was coming, he hurriedly changed the play call to a deep pass to Rome Odunze, but it fell incomplete just short of the end zone.

“I knew we didn’t have time for a field goal, so I made an adjustment,” he said. “I just wanted to get Rome one-on-one and try to take a shot at six.”

Williams didn’t second-guess his coach.

“We can call a timeout there or we cannot,” he said. “I’m not going to say I was surprised. My job is just to go out there and make plays. I let the coaches and everybody make that decision — it is their call. Maybe in the later years of my career, it will be my call.”

