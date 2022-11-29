Watch Now
Chiefs quarterback Mahomes, wife announce birth of son Patrick 'Bronze' Mahomes

Ed Zurga/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hugs his wife, Brittany Mahomes, before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Posted at 1:30 PM, Nov 29, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their second child on Monday evening.

Patrick Mahomes took to Twitter to announce the birth of his son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, alongside a photo of the baby's legs in a brown and white onesie.

In the caption, the NFL player wrote, "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III 11/28/22 7lbs 8oz."

The couple also has a 20-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, who was born last February.

ESPN reported that the duo met as students at a Texas high school.

According to the sports media outlet, the NFL quarterback proposed to his wife the same day he received his Super Bowl LIV ring.

In March, the couple tied the knot in Hawaii, ESPN reported.

David Medina at KSHB first reported this story.

