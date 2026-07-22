Chris Gotterup, Jason Day & more commit to 2026 Rocket Classic

(WXYZ) — With just over a week until the opening rounds of the 2026 Rocket Classic presented by AlumniFi, more of the top players in the world have committed to play.

On Tuesday, officials announced that Chris Gotterup, Ben Griffin, Jason Day and Ryan Ruffels will play in the tournament.

Gotterup, the No. 7 player in the world, has three wins this season on the PGA Tour. Griffin is the 19th best player in the world and is a three-time PGA Tour winner, and Jason Day is a past major winner and No. 56 in the world.

Ruffels is a popular YouTube golfer who has been given a sponsor exemption into the tournament. The 28-year-old Australian has made 21 PGA Tour starts.

The deadline for commitments comes on Friday, July 24 once the second round of the 3M Open has been completed. Four additional players will be added through an open qualifier on Monday, and some players could withdraw before the tournament begins, and new players will be added.

Previously-announced commitments include:



Cameron Young – World No. 3

Russell Henley – World No. 5

Wyndham Clark – World No. 9; 2023 and 2026 U.S. Open champion

Sam Burns – World No. 11; Five-time PGA TOUR winner; Two-time member of the U.S. team in both the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup; Making his third appearance in the Rocket Classic.

J.J. Spaun – World No. 14; 2025 U.S. Open winner; Making seventh appearance at the Rocket Classic

Xander Schauffele – World No. 15; Two-time major champion

Si Woo Kim – World No. 18

Hideki Matsuyama – World No. 30; 2021 Masters champion

Akshay Bhatia – World No. 32; Three-time PGA TOUR winner, including the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard; Finished T2 at the 2024 Rocket Classic.

Patrick Cantlay – World No. 39; Finished T2 at 2022 Rocket Classic

Rickie Fowler – World No. 41; 2023 Rocket Classic champion

Keegan Bradley – World No. 43; 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain

Nico Echavarria – World No. 54; 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches winner

Sungjae Im – World No. 77; Two-time PGA TOUR winner; Three-time member of the International team at the Presidents Cup; 2020 Olympian; Three top-25 finishes at the Rocket Classic, including a T8 in 2021.

Brooks Koepka – Five-time major championship winner; Nine-time PGA TOUR winner

Tony Finau – 2022 Rocket Classic champion

Aldrich Potgieter – Defending Rocket Classic champion

Cameron Davis – Two-time Rocket Classic winner (2021 and 2024).

This is the final year for the Rocket Classic, which will take place at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2. Tickets are available at www.RocketClassic.com, and grounds tickets for Thursday and Friday are $68 per day, and Saturday and Sunday tickets are $78 per day.