Chris Ilitch addresses lack of updates on District Detroit

(WXYZ) — Red Wings and Tigers owner Chris Ilitch was at the Red Wings press conference on Friday to introduce new head coach Derek Lalonde.

Sitting in Little Caesars Arena, at the center of the unfinished District Detroit, Ilitch answered WXYZ sports director Brad Galli's question about the lack of progress with the promised development.

"There's not much beyond what we've already shared publicly," he said, claiming twice he is excited and still has a "positive outlook on it."

Watch his full response:

"There's not much beyond what we've already shared publicly," he said. Ilitch has a "positive outlook on it." Here's his full answer: pic.twitter.com/kSuR97t0YL — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 1, 2022

Shortly after the arena's opening in 2017, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman visited and was asked about Detroit hosting future marquee events, like an All-Star Game or NHL Draft.

"I'd like to see the District finished," Bettman told reporters at the time. "So that when we bring guests in from all over the world, they can see what the entire vision was and how it's played out."

"Whether that's two, three, or four years, when all the construction's done, we will be here with the big events, I have no doubt about that."