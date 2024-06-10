Clark not on Olympic team, hopes to make it one day with USA Basketball

Caitlin Clark hopes to play for the U.S. Olympic team one day. It just won’t be in Paris next month.

The Indiana Fever rookie has confirmed that she isn’t on the roster for this year’s Olympics.

She wasn’t included on the U.S. team that was provided to The Associated Press on Saturday by a person familiar with the team.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no official announcement had been made.

The roster includes A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi, who is going for a record sixth Olympic gold medal.