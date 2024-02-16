Clark sets NCAA women's career scoring record, Iowa single-game mark as No. 4 Hawkeyes beat Michigan

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark became the NCAA women’s career scoring leader and set Iowa's single-game scoring mark with 49 points, leading the No. 4 Hawkeyes to a 106-89 win over Michigan on Thursday night.

Clark added 13 assists for her 58th career double-double. Clark, who moved past Kelsey Plum’s total of 3,527, now has 3,569 career points. She shot 16 of 31 from the field, including 9 of 18 from 3-point range in the 12th 40-point game of her career. Clark eclipsed the single-game scoring mark of 48 points set by Megan Gustafson in 2018.

Kate Martin scored 20 points and Hannah Stuelke had 13 for the Hawkeyes (23-3, 12-2 Big Ten), who remained in a tie for second place tie in the Big Ten with Indiana, one game behind leader Ohio State.

Clark, who needed eight points to pass Plum, struck early. Her 35-foot 3-pointer with 7:48 left in the first quarter provided the record-breaking points.

Clark, who had 28 points in the first half, played a part in Iowa’s first 15 field goals, hitting nine shots and adding six assists.

Iowa led 53-41 at halftime, shooting 63% from the field, 60% from long distance. The Wolverines (16-10, 7-7) shot 56% in the half, but missed six of their last seven shots as the Hawkeyes scored the final seven points of the second quarter.

Jordan Hobbs led Michigan with 16 points. Lauren Hansen had 14 points. Chyra Evans and Taylor Woodson each scored 13, and Laila Phelia added 12.

Clark’s next target is the all-time major women’s college scoring record of 3,649 points by Kansas star Lynette Woodard from 1977-81. During Woodard’s era, women’s sports were governed by the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women. Pearl Moore of Francis Marion holds the overall women’s record with 4,061 points from 1975-79.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: The Wolverines haven’t won at Iowa since 2013. Although they kept pace with the Hawkeyes for most of the first half, they cooled off in the final minutes of the half and allowed Iowa to pull away.

Iowa: Clark’s record aside, the Hawkeyes needed a win as they chase Ohio State and try to keep pace with Indiana in the Big Ten race. Clark’s start helped the Hawkeyes, who were sluggish in Sunday’s loss at Nebraska, get off to an 11-point lead by the end of the first quarter, and they maintained the double-digit advantage for most of the game.

UP NEXT

Michigan: Hosts Michigan State on Sunday.

Iowa: At Indiana on February 22.

