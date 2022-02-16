Clarkston's Kurt Richardson retires after 35 years, three state titles

(WXYZ) — Clarkston head football coach Kurt Richardson is retiring after 35 years on the job.

He led the Wolves to three state titles during his legendary tenure.

Richardson joined the Wolves in 1977 as an assistant coach, taking over the head coaching job in 1987. At 69 years old, he is stepping away from the game after guiding the program to five state championship games.

He led Clarkston to its first state title in 2013, and went back-to-back in 2014 with a perfect 14-0 record. In 2017, the Wolves won their third state title.

Richardson's record of 274-98 has him tied for 16th all-time in wins in the state of Michigan.