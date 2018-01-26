Clutch birdie by Tiger Woods allows him to make cut at Torrey Pines

5:45 PM, Jan 26, 2018

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 26: Tiger Woods plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines North on January 26, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Donald Miralle
Copyright Getty Images

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- For the first time in 29 months, Tiger Woods is playing the weekend on the PGA Tour.

Woods rallied with four birdies on his back nine of the North Course at Torrey Pines, none bigger than the last one. He was one shot out of the cut line when he reached the far right side of the green on the par-5 ninth hole, some 75 feet away. Needing two putts for a birdie, he lagged it beautifully to a few feet short and tapped in for a 1-under 71.

That was projected as the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open.

This is only his second PGA Tour event since he tied for 10th in the Wyndham Championship in August 2015. He had two back surgeries that fall, and fusion surgery on his lower back last April.
 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top