Cole Caufield caddies for Trevor Zegras in Detroit pro-am with Dylan Larkin: Rocket Mortgage Classic

DETROIT — Hockey players playing golf: Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin and Ducks forward Trevor Zegras played in the Rocket Mortgage Classic pro-am on Wednesday.

Canadiens forward Cole Caufield was there too, but he was caddying for Zegras.

"It feels pretty good today (being a caddy), first time and probably last too," Caufield told WXYZ.



Zegras was looking for a place to stay this week, and when Caufield offered him a room, the Ducks star invited him to the pro-am. Caufield carried his bag for all 18 holes.

"Watching these guys swing. Watching Cole carry the bag, it's fun. These guys always keep it light in the summer. It's a good time," Larkin said.

The trio of NHL stars train together in the offseason, spending time in Plymouth's USA Hockey Arena. They all played for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program.

