(WXYZ) — Colin Kaepernick, who helped lead Jim Harbaugh's San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII, will reunite with his former coach as an honorary captain for Michigan's spring football game.

Michigan made the announcement Wednesday night. The team's spring game is scheduled for Saturday, April 2.

Kaepernick appeared in 48 games during Harbaugh's four-year tenure (2011-14) as head coach in San Francisco.