College GameDay, Big Noon Kickoff to broadcast from Ohio State vs. Michigan

No. 3 Michigan hosts No. 2 Ohio State in a battle for what will likely be a spot in the College Football Playoff, and it's bringing national shows to the area.

Both ESPN College GameDay and FOX's Big Noon Kickoff Show will broadcast on Saturday morning from Ann Arbor.

It's the second straight year both shows will broadcast from the game.

Big Noon Kickoff hasn't yet said where they will be located for fans.

College GameDay said they will be located at Ferry Field, which is located at the corner of Hoover and State St. behind Yost Ice Arena.

The pit will open at 7 a.m. for fans and the show will be live at 9 a.m. but the last hour of the show will move inside the stadium.