College GameDay in East Lansing: Mel Tucker, Tom Izzo to appear on-set

(WXYZ) — When College GameDay kicks off on Saturday before Michigan State hosts Michigan, two Spartans coaches will join the ESPN crew.
Mel Tucker and Tom Izzo will be on-set with the GameDay team, ESPN announced.
The popular college football program is in East Lansing for the first time since 2015.
This weekend, on-set guests for ESPN's @CollegeGameDay in East Lansing, Mich., will include:
🏈 @MSU_Football head coach Mel Tucker
🏀 @MSU_Basketball head coach Tom Izzo
Saturday | 9a ET | ESPN pic.twitter.com/nYDXy1pODt
— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 28, 2021