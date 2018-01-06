Bowling Green ends Eastern Michigan's seven-game home win streak

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) -- Antwon Lillard had 20 points and 12 rebounds, Matt Fox added 18 points and Bowling Green defeated Eastern Michigan 75-71 in overtime on Saturday.

Neither team was able to cash in on an offensive possession in the final minute of regulation and struggled in overtime until the Falcons made four of six free throws in the last 20.2 seconds. Justin Turner made it a two-possession game by making a pair from the foul line with 20.2 seconds remaining, but after an Eastern Michigan miss Demaejeo Wiggins only made 1 of 2 with 11.7 to play for a 74-69 lead.

That allowed Tim Bond to make it a one-possession game with a layup with 6.5 seconds left with Rodrick Caldwell extending the drama by missing the first of two free throws with 4.7 to go before clinching the win.

Wiggins and Turner scored 15 apiece for the Falcons (10-5, 1-1 Mid-American Conference).

Paul Jackson had 21 points, Bond 16 and Elijah Minnie 15 for the Eagles (9-6, 1-1), who had won seven-straight at home. James Thompson IV had 14 points and 14 rebounds.