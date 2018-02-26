Brackets set for 2018 Big Ten Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments

Fair
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 12: Head coach John Beilein of the Michigan Wolverines cuts down the net after the Wolverines defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 71-56 to win the Big Ten Basketball Tournament Championship game at Verizon Center on March 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
(WXYZ) -- The Big Ten Conference announced brackets Sunday night for the men's basketball tournament in New York City and the women's basketball tournament in Indianapolis.
The men's tournament is being held a week earlier than normal due to Madison Square Garden scheduling conflicts with the Big East Tournament.
The 2018 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament bracket. #B1GTourney #B1GAtMSG https://t.co/WFt92GSRWw pic.twitter.com/z4vQN1Lfpx— Big Ten Men's Hoops (@B1GMBBall) February 26, 2018
Michigan and Michigan State are on the same side of the bracket in both tournaments this year.
The 2018 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament bracket. #B1GWBBall #B1GTourney https://t.co/rNazqg6eXR pic.twitter.com/LS52pkm8nN— B1G Women's Hoops (@B1Gwbball) February 25, 2018
