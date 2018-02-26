Brackets set for 2018 Big Ten Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments

10:56 PM, Feb 25, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 12: Head coach John Beilein of the Michigan Wolverines cuts down the net after the Wolverines defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 71-56 to win the Big Ten Basketball Tournament Championship game at Verizon Center on March 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Rob Carr
Copyright Getty Images

(WXYZ) -- The Big Ten Conference announced brackets Sunday night for the men's basketball tournament in New York City and the women's basketball tournament in Indianapolis.

The men's tournament is being held a week earlier than normal due to Madison Square Garden scheduling conflicts with the Big East Tournament.

 

 

Michigan and Michigan State are on the same side of the bracket in both tournaments this year.

 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top