Bryce Nze fuels Milwaukee's 2nd half romp at Detroit Mercy

10:48 PM, Feb 22, 2018
DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 16: Head Coach Bacari Alexander of the Detroit Titans watches the play from the sidelines against the Michigan Wolverines during game one of the Hitachi College Basketball Showcase at Little Caesars Arena on December 16, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. The Wolverines defeated the Titans 90-58. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) -- Bryce Nze scored 23 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as Milwaukee opened its final road trip of the regular season by trouncing Detroit Mercy, 72-49 in a Horizon League game Thursday night.

With one game left, the Panthers are in fifth-place in the conference, a game behind Oakland for fourth. Milwaukee closes out the season Saturday against the Golden Grizzlies.

Brock Stull drilled a 3 to open the game and the Panthers roared to a 13-3 lead barely four minutes into the contest.  Detroit Mercy rallied, cutting the lead to 15-13 on Malik Eichler's 3 with 11 minutes to play, and the Titans trailed by just seven points, 32-25 at intermission, but Milwaukee closed the game by outscoring Detroit Mercy 40-24 over the final 20 minutes.

Milwaukee (15-15, 8-9) shot 47 percent from the field for the game, hitting 27 of 58, including 7 of 18 from distance.

Corey Allen had 13 points and Josh McFolley 11 for the Titans (8-22, 4-13).

