Buffalo eliminates Central Michigan in MAC Tournament quarterfinals

5:02 PM, Mar 8, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - MARCH 08: Buffalo Bulls forward Jeremy Harris (2) drives to the basket past Central Michigan Chippewas guard Kevin McKay (20) during the second half of the MAC Mens Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal game between the Central Michigan Chippewas and Buffalo Bulls on March 8, 2018, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH. Buffalo defeated Central Michigan 89-74. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Getty Images)

Frank Jansky
CLEVELAND (AP) -- Jeremy Harris scored a career-high 27 points, CJ Massinburg added 18 and top-seeded Buffalo held off eighth-seeded Central Michigan's rally in the second half for a 89-74 win in the quarterfinals of the Mid-American Conference Tournament on Thursday.

Nick Perkins had 16 points and the Bulls (24-8) made two big 3-pointers in the final 2:17 to put away the Chippewas.

Buffalo will play Kent State in Friday's semifinals.

Cecil Williams had 21 points and 13 rebounds to pace Central Michigan (19-14), which cut a 14-point second-half deficit to two, but couldn't come up with a big defensive stop in the final minutes.

The Chippewas were still within 77-74 when Wes Clark knocked down a 3-pointer for Buffalo. After Williams was called for a charging foul on the next possession, Massinburg, who had missed three free throws, drilled his 3 from the left wing.

Buffalo entered the MAC tourney as the No. 1 seed for the first time. The Bulls are seeking their third title in four years after winning in 2015 and 2016.

