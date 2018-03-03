Central Michigan postpones game after campus shooting

8:16 PM, Mar 2, 2018

TOLEDO, OH - FEBRUARY 23: Central Michigan Chippewas head coach Keno Davis shouts instructions to his players during a regular season Mid-American Conference game between the Central Michigan Chippewas and the Toledo Rockets on February 23, 2018 at Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Getty Images)

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) -- Central Michigan's scheduled basketball game against Western Michigan on Friday night has been postponed because of an early morning shooting on the Central Michigan campus.

CMU associate vice president and director of athletics Michael Alford said the game would be rescheduled.

The Mid-American Conference said in a news release it would have an announcement no later than 10 p.m. when the game, the last contest of the regular season, would be played. The conference tournament is scheduled to begin Monday.

Police said a 19-year-old student was suspected of killing his parents at a dormitory and then running from campus. The shooting occurred around 8:30 a.m. and the campus was put on lockdown.

