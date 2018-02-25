Central Michigan women clinch second straight MAC West Division title

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WXYZ) -- Presley Hudson scored a season-high 31 points and Central Michigan beat Western Michigan 78-62 on Saturday to claim its second consecutive Mid-American Conference West Division title.

This is the Chippewas' third MAC West Division title in four seasons.

Tinara Moore scored 13 points and Cassie Breen added 11.

Central Michigan (23-4, 15-1 MAC) hosts Ball State on Wednesday, and visits Toledo on March 3 to close out the regular season. The Chippewas have already secured a first-round bye for the MAC Tournament in Cleveland.