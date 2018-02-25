Central Michigan women clinch second straight MAC West Division title

8:31 PM, Feb 24, 2018

12 March 2016: Central Michigan Chippewas G Presley Hudson (3) defends an inbound pass during overtime of the NCAA Women's MAC Tournament Championship Basketball game between the Central Michigan Chippewas and Buffalo Bulls at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH. Buffalo defeated Central Michigan 73-71 in overtime to win the MAC Women's Championship and an automatic birth to the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Getty Images)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WXYZ) -- Presley Hudson scored a season-high 31 points and Central Michigan beat Western Michigan 78-62 on Saturday to claim its second consecutive Mid-American Conference West Division title.

This is the Chippewas' third MAC West Division title in four seasons.

Tinara Moore scored 13 points and Cassie Breen added 11.

Central Michigan (23-4, 15-1 MAC) hosts Ball State on Wednesday, and visits Toledo on March 3 to close out the regular season. The Chippewas have already secured a first-round bye for the MAC Tournament in Cleveland.

