Chase Winovich, teammates going orange to support ChadTough Foundation

6:11 PM, Dec 21, 2017
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich and some of his teammates will dye their hair orange as a result of reaching fundraising goals to support the ChadTough Foundation.

(WXYZ) -- Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich is showing his support for the ChadTough Foundation in a colorful way.

On Wednesday, Winovich announced he wanted to help raise money for the foundation by dyeing his hair orange for the Outback Bowl if he could reach $15,000 in donations. That mark was reached in less than 24 hours.

On Thursday, Winovich thanked donors and announced an expansion of the orange hair campaign.

 

 

Other Michigan players have joined Winovich in the orange hair challenge: Grant Newsome if the total reaches $38,500 and Maurice Hurst Jr. if the total reaches $73,000. Devin Bush said on Twitter he'll join in if the total reaches $100,000.

If you wish to donate to the orange hair challenge, you can do so here.

