Don Treadwell returning to Michigan State coaching staff

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) -- Former Michigan State offensive coordinator Don Treadwell is returning to Mark Dantonio's coaching staff, the school announced Monday.

Treadwell will assist with defensive backs and special teams. He served as offensive coordinator from 2007-2010.

“We’re very excited to have Don Treadwell back at MSU,” Dantonio said in a release. “This will be the fifth different time that we’ve worked together on staff, going back to Youngstown State, Cincinnati, and now three times at Michigan State. He did a tremendous job as offensive coordinator during my first seven years as a head coach, calling all the plays."

Treadwell has spent the past four seasons as as assistant coach at Kent State under head coach Paul Haynes, who was also recently hired as an assistant by Michigan State.

“I’m tremendously excited to rejoin and reconnect with the Spartan football family,” Treadwell said in a release. “When I think back to my previous time at MSU, there are so many cherished memories; this is such a special place. All three of our kids graduated from East Lansing High School, which doesn’t happen in our profession too often, and two of our three kids hold MSU degrees. So this truly kind of a homecoming and an exciting opportunity that I’m really embracing."