Eastern Michigan finishes strong to beat Akron

10:32 PM, Jan 16, 2018

BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 24: Elijah Minnie #5 of the Eastern Michigan Eagles brings the ball up court during the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Assembly Hall on November 24, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Michael Hickey
Copyright Getty Images

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) -- Elijah Minnie had 22 points, Paul Jackson added 20 and Eastern Michigan finished strong to roll over Akron 63-49 on Tuesday night for its second Mid-American Conference win.

Minnie was 8 of 15 from the floor, and Jackson made 6 of 12 field-goal attempts with eight rebounds and four assists for Eastern Michigan (11-7, 2-3). John Thompson IV added eight points with eight rebounds and four blocks.

The Eagles led 34-27 at the break and pushed that to 45-35 before Akron charged back. Malcolm Duvivier nailed a 3, Mark Kostelac followed with a layup and Duvivier added two free throws as the Zips pulled to 53-47 with 5:02 remaining.

Eastern Michigan closed on a 10-2 run in the final 4:35 to thwart Akron's rally.

Eric Parrish had 18 points and Duvivier added 12 for Akron (8-9, 1-4) which has lost four of its last five games.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top