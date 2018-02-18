Eastern Michigan uses late run to beat Central Michigan
7:34 PM, Feb 17, 2018
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) -- James Thompson IV posted his 19th double-double of the season and Elijah Minnie joined him and Eastern Michigan downed Central Michigan 72-67 on Saturday.
Thompson finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds and Minnie posted 13 and 10, respectively. Eastern Michigan (16-11, 7-7 Mid-American) outscored the Chippewas 16-9 in the final 3 1/2 minutes to seal the win.
Tim Bond put the Eagles up for good with a 3-point play to make it 65-63 with 47 seconds left, and at the other end, Bond blocked a 3-point attempt by Luke Meyer on the left baseline nine seconds later. Minnie rebounded the deflection, David DiLeo fouled him and he went to the line to sink a pair for a 67-63 lead.
Paul Jackson scored 15 points for Eastern Michigan which had a 43-30 rebounding advantage.
Kevin McKay recorded his second double of the season for Central Michigan (16-11, 5-9) with 14 points and 16 rebounds, Meyer scored 13 and Cecil Williams added 12.
