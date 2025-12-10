Ex-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore arraigned on 3 charges, including felony home invasion

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Former University of Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore was arraigned on three charges on Friday after being arrested and fired from the school earlier this week.

Court records show that Moore has been charged with third-degree home invasion, a felony, as well as two misdemeanors – stalking and breaking & entering. He was arraigned on the charges on Friday afternoon and given a $25,000 cash/surety bond with conditions, including a GPS tether, mental health treatment, and no contact with the victim.

According to court records, Moore was released from custody several hours after the arraignment. His next court hearing is set for January 22.

You can watch the arraignment in the video below

Ex-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore arraigned on 3 charges, including home invasion

During the arraignment, prosecutors detailed their case against Moore, saying that it is their understanding that Moore and the victim had an intimate relationship for a number of years, and that the victim broke up with Moore on Monday.

Then, prosecutors say that over several days, Moore continued to make numerous phone calls and texts to the victim, and after he was fired on Wednesday, he went to her apartment and "barged his way in."

Prosecutors say he grabbed butter knives and a pair of scissors and threatened his own life, saying things like "I'm going to kill myself. I'm going to make you watch," "my blood is on your hands," and "you ruined my life."

Related video: What we know about the hours leading up to Sherrone Moore's arrest

Woman witnesses Sherrone Moore's arrest at church

Earlier this week, Pittsfield Township police, without naming Moore, said they responded to a home for an alleged assault. According to online records, that address is believed to be where a Michigan staff member lives.

Earlier Wednesday, ESPN reported that Moore was detained by police in Saline and was turned over to Pittsfield Township police. Moore being taken into custody was reported by Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel.

Related video: Michigan students react to scandal involving former football coach Sherrone Moore

Michigan students react to scandal involving former football coach Sherrone Moore

Breaking: Ex-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore was detained by police in Saline, Mich. this evening and turned over to police in Pittsfield Township for investigation into potential charges, reporting with @PeteThamel pic.twitter.com/KTuzlmNXQ7 — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) December 11, 2025

On Wednesday, the University of Michigan fired Moore with cause for an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. No other details on that have been given.

The school released the following statement on the matter:

U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately.



Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.



Biff Poggi has been appointed head football coach in an interim capacity, effective immediately.

University President Domenico Grasso released a statement Thursday:

Dear Colleagues and Students,



Earlier this week, the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics dismissed head football coach Sherrone Moore with cause for violating University policy by engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.



When the findings of a University investigation into Coach Moore’s behavior were presented on Wednesday, we immediately terminated his employment.



There is absolutely no tolerance for this conduct at the University of Michigan. None.



I have been in close communication with the Board of Regents and we are united in committing to doing what is right.



This breach of trust by Coach Moore is painful for many in our community, first and foremost, the individuals directly involved in this situation. Yet our swift and decisive action reflects the University’s staunch commitment to a campus culture of respect, integrity and accountability. All of the facts here must be known, so the University’s investigation will continue. I encourage anyone with information about this matter to confidentially contact mailto:UMconcerns@jenner.com.



Our community has worked diligently in recent years to strengthen a safe and respectful environment for all. We must remain steadfast with those efforts. Each of us shares an obligation to uphold our values. If you become aware of any violation of U-M policies, I strongly encourage you to report it through the University’s compliance hotline (https://secure.ethicspoint.com/domain/media/en/gui/55302/index.html [secure.ethicspoint.com]).



I have tremendous faith in the University of Michigan and the principled work our faculty, staff and students carry out every day. Together, we will move forward with integrity and excellence, and reaffirm our dedication to serving the public good.



Sincerely,

Domenico Grasso

President

Moore's firing came ahead of Michigan's matchup with the Texas Longhorns on New Year's Eve in the Citrus Bowl.

Related video: What's next for Michigan football

What's next for University of Michigan after football coach's firing, arrest

Moore has been with the Wolverines since 2018. He took over as head football coach when Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL.