Ian Eriksen carries Eastern Michigan past Kent State
4:25 PM, Nov 23, 2018
KENT, Ohio (AP) -- Senior Ian Eriksen rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns to power Eastern Michigan to a 28-20 victory over Kent State on Friday.
Eastern Michigan (7-5, 5-3 Mid-American Conference) posted its first five-game conference winning streak since 1989, clinching a bowl berth for the second time in three seasons.
EMU trailed 10-0 in the first quarter when Eriksen, who came into the game with 219 yards and one touchdown this season, bulled his way in from a yard out. Issac Stiebeling ran it in from the 1 two minutes into the second quarter to put the Eagles up 14-10. Eriksen's second TD came from a yard out with 4:55 left in the second quarter and gave the Eagles a 21-10 lead at halftime.
Eriksen stretched the Eagles' advantage to 28-10 on their second possession of the third quarter when he scored on a 32-yard run. The Golden Flashes (2-10, 1-7) pulled within 28-20 on Jo-El Shaw's 1-yard TD run in the third and Matthew Trickett's 35-yard field goal midway through the final quarter. But Vince Calhoun picked off Kavious Price and the Eagles kept possession for the final 4:44 of the game to wrap up the win.
Shaw finished with 159 yards on 31 carries for Kent State. Woody Barrett passed for 209 yards and ran for 25 more.
