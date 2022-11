ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh says Michigan is "locking in" after beating Rutgers, knowing how important each week is ahead of the Ohio State game.

"18 days from now takes us to the Ohio State game. So every single day, everything we do as coaches and players: locking in," he said Monday.

Watch the latest one-on-one conversation with Harbaugh in the video below or click here