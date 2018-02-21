James Thompson IV, Elijah Minnie help Eastern Michigan beat Toledo

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) -- James Thompson IV and Elijah Minnie each scored 23 points and Paul Jackson had 18 points and 10 assists to help Eastern Michigan beat Toledo 85-79 on Tuesday night.

Minnie was 8-of-11 shooting, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and Thompson made 11 of 14 from the field. Tim Bond added 17 points for Eastern Michigan (17-11, 8-7 Mid-American Conference). The Eagles have won three in a row and five of their last six.

Luke Knapke was fouled on a dunk and converted the 3-point play to give Toledo a 12-point lead midway through the first half, but Minnie and Bond scored nine points before Thompson made back-to-back baskets to give EMU its first lead early in the second half. Thompson's alley-oop dunk from Jackson sparked a 10-1 run that made it 72-63 with five minutes to play. Marreon Jackson's layup about a minute later pulled the Rockets within six, but they would get no closer.

Tre'Shaun Fletcher led Toledo with 21 points.

The Rockets (19-9, 11-4), who have a one-game lead over Ball State in the West standings, have lost two in a row. Buffalo (12-3) leads the East.