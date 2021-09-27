Jim Harbaugh one-on-one: Talking Michigan's need to improve before Wisconsin, and why U-M neighbors may make noise complaints this week

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Jim Harbaugh is encouraged after Michigan's 4-0 start but said everyone involved in the win over Rutgers left the field knowing there's room to grow.

In his weekly one-on-one 'Inside the Huddle' conversation on 7 Action News, Harbaugh told Brad Galli the Wolverines have a lot to learn from previous losses on the road at Wisconsin, and the entire offense has steps to take before the game against the Badgers. Oh, and the Wolverines plan to pump in some noise during practice this week.

"We may get a few complaints from folks who live in the area on State Street, but you'll have to bear with us this week. We're going to have to generate some crowd noise," Harbaugh told Galli.