(WXYZ) — The Michigan Wolverines star running back Kalel Mullings has joined the line of players declaring for the NFL Draft.

Mullings posted about his decision on social media Friday evening.

According to ESPN, there are multiple reports that Mullings did not travel with the team to Tampa for the ReliaQuest Bowl against Alabama on New Year's Eve.

Mullings finishes his time at U of M with 1201 yards and 16 touchdowns.