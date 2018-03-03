Kameron Hankerson's career night lifts Green Bay in Horizon opener

DETROIT (AP) -- Kameron Hankerson poured in 36 points with seven 3-pointers, both career highs, and No. 7 seed Green Bay defeated tenth-seeded Detroit Mercy 93-81 on the opening day of the Horizon League Tournament on Friday.

Green Bay (13-19), which has scored 90 points or better in its last three games, advances to meet second-seeded Wright State (22-9) in Saturday's quarterfinal round.

Cole Long gave Detroit Mercy (8-24) a one-point lead three times in the second half, the last when he converted two free throws for a 60-59 advantage with 11:33 remaining, but the lead lasted nine seconds until Hankerson answered with a 3-pointer, dunked and hit two more treys in an one-man 11-0 run, sealing the win.

Khalil Small scored 19 points with 10 rebounds and five assists for the Phoenix. Sandy Cohen III added 15 points, 11 boards and six assists. Small lofted an alley-oop for a soaring Hankerson and a dunk and a 74-62 lead.

Kameron Chatman and Corey Allen led the Titans with 20 and 18 points, respectively.

Green Bay is 22-21 at the Horizon League Championship, winning tournament titles in 1995 and 2016.