Kendrick Nunn's career-high 39 not enough in Oakland loss to Green Bay

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) -- Sandy Cohen III scored a career-high 36 points to lead Green Bay to a 96-90 victory against Oakland on Thursday night to snap a four-game skid.

Oakland (17-13, 9-8 Horizon League) led 84-77 with 4:33 remaining. Cohen scored nine points and Khalil Small had six as Green Bay (11-19, 6-11 Horizon League) closed the game on a 19-6 surge.

Cohen was 10 of 17 from the field, made four 3-pointers and 12 of 13 free throws. Cohen also had five assists and grabbed 11 of Green Bay's 28 rebounds. Small finished with 20 points.

Kendrick Nunn made six 3s and scored a career-best 39 points for Oakland, which has lost three of its last four games. It was Nunn's ninth game scoring 30 or more points. Jalen Hayes added 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting.

Green Bay shot 57 percent from the field, including 15 of 26 from long range. Oakland shot 11 of 32 (34 percent) from beyond the arc.